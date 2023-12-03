Godzilla Minus One Is Topping U.S. Box Office Predictions

It is just Godzilla's world at this point and we're living in it. These days, the MonsterVerse is all over television thanks to Apple TV+, and the series will return to theaters next year. But right now, well – Godzilla Minus One is running the show. The hit movie just launched in America and toppled all box office expectations to break a historic record.

The update went live after Godzilla Minus One had its opening weekend in the United States. Despite lower predictions, Godzilla Minus One overcame the odds to earn $11 million USD in its first three-days. This total marks the biggest opening weekend for any Japanese live-action film at the domestic box office.

Oh, and that's not all. If you want to compare this opening to Shin Godzilla, there is no contest. Godzilla Minus One made 5.5x more than Shin Godzilla did in its opening weekend as the previous kaiju flick earned $1.9 million.

The hype for Godzilla Minus One has been building since the film debuted in Japan. Netizens were quick to praise the movie as one of the best monster flick in ages, and Godzilla Minus One did not disappoint. With fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Godzilla Minus One marks a new era for Toho's Godzilla Universe. All of this excitement lead the film to earn $2.1 million in previews alone. So clearly, social media heeded the call.

If you have not checked out Godzilla Minus One, you have time to check out the gorgeous monster movie. The film is set against the backdrop of World War II as we find a war veteran named Koichi on the brink. After a run-in with Godzilla, the man is left scrambling for purchase, and things get worse when the monster turns its eyes to Japan. With no help from the outside or the government, the people of Tokyo must band together to stop the atomic monster. But of course, no one ever said beating Godzilla would be easy.

