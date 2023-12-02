Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Director Teases Extended, Dialogue-Free Monster Sequences

Most major criticisms with Legendary's latest wave of Godzilla films have included shots at each film's character-involved plots. After all, few people go to Godzilla films to see the interactions between characters compared to the monsters that can be found punching each other in the face. According to Adam Wingard, movie-goers will have no shortage of dialogue-free monster sequences in the MonsterVerse's next entry. The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire helmer says there are several sequences of CGI monster fights.

"The skills that it takes to create a giant monster movie are so specific that you have to learn them, and only at the end of production was I like, 'Oh wait, now I know,'" Wingard told IGN while at CCXP. "I had all these different ideas of what I would do next time and how I could improve upon it."

"So much of the film is entirely animated CG shots; so much of it is just pure imagination," the director added. "We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way."

Now that Godzilla and Kong are effectively are on the same team, the duo will face new threats in the Hollow Earth.

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own," Legendary's The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

That new threat, according to teasers out of CCXP, will be the Scar King and his ancient Titans. The Scar King will be new to live-action, but has previously be included in the MonsterVerse's books, where he served as ruler of Hollow Earth before being imprisoned by Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to debut on April 12, 2024.