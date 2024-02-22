Godzilla Minus One Director Unpacks Its Only Deleted Scene

Godzilla Minus One took the world by storm in its theatrical run. Introducing a new take on the lizard king who invades Japan in the post-World War 2 era, director Takashi Yamazaki was able to create an amazing story that was nominated for an Academy Award. In a new interview, Yamazaki confirmed that there wasn't much that was left on the cutting room floor when it came to Godzilla Minus One, though he was more than willing to state a major deleted scene that didn't make the movie.

Takashi Yamazaki has been stating recently that he would love to return to the world of Godzilla Minus One. Certainly, for those who had seen the movie, you know that there were more than a few seeds planted for this new take on the kaiju to make a comeback in the future. When discussing Godzilla's potential Toho return, Yamazaki has hinted that he would like to see another giant monster battle the lizard king. In Godzilla's history, there have been more than a few opponents that the giant monster has tested his strength against, and kaiju like King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra might work well in the new "Minus One" universe.

(Photo: TOHO)

Godzilla Minus One's Deleted Scene

In a recent interview, Takashi broke down how there was originally a scene focusing on Odo Island and the younger iteration of Godzilla that had yet to achieve his full power, "There was one scene, however, on Odo Island in the beginning when Shikishima lands I had a scene in my mind I thought of it after we were done with production so unfortunately they wouldn't let me shoot pick-ups."

Now is a great time to be a fan of Godzilla, as next month will see the release of the MonsterVerse's next chapter, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Unlike Godzilla Minus One, the film will not be taking place in the past, rocketing to the present and giving both the king of the monsters and the Skull Island ruler some major upgrades.

Do you think Godzilla Minus One will end up winning an Academy Award this year? Which kaiju would you like to see face the king of the monsters in a potential sequel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Collider