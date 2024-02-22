Godzilla Minus One Director Is Starting Work on His Next Project

Godzilla Minus One has proven itself to audiences time and again since its debut last year. Thanks to director Takashi Yamazaki, the King of the Monsters is more prolific than ever, and Godzilla's comeback has been a thing of beauty. In the wake of Godzilla Minus One, fans are desperate for more, and many want to see Yamazaki return for a sequel. But in a recent interview, Yamazaki did admit he's got a different project in the works for his next release.

The update comes from Yamazaki himself as the director appeared at a screening of Godzilla Minus One for Collider. It was there the director was asked about his next project, and Yamazaki said it has nothing to do with Godzilla. But someday, he'd love to revisit the King of the Monsters if able.

"I can tell you it's not going to be my next film. I've already got my next film in development that I'm working on but will it be the one after that? That remains to be seen," Yamazaki shared.

When asked what his next project was in detail, the director kept quiet. Yamazaki is not ready to out his next movie, but fans are willing to wait. Yamazaki's track record is impeccable, so there is no doubt his post-Godzilla career is going to shine.

As for the future of Godzilla Minus One, that remains to be seen. The movie is busy winning over the awards circuit these days. Godzilla Minus One earned a historic Academy Awards nomination for Best Visual Effects, so Yamazaki is prepping for the Oscars. Given the critical and financial successes of Godzilla Minus One, it is hard to believe it will be shelved for long. In recent interviews, Yamazaki has signaled his interest in directing a sequel. So hopefully, he will get the chance to revisit Godzilla before long.

While Godzilla Minus One finishes its awards circuit, the King of the Monsters has another big premiere on the horizon. Next month, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be released in theaters. The newest MonsterVerse blockbuster promises to team up Godzilla with Kong when an ancient threat from the Hollow Earth rears its head. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters in the U.S. on March 29th.

