Godzilla Minus One Director Is Ready to Explore New Kaiju

Godzilla Minus One has been a hit in North America, Japan, and the world at large as Toho has pleased audiences and critics with this new take on the king of the monsters. Despite the recent kaiju movie's success, no sequel has been confirmed that would see Godzilla making a comeback. In a recent interview, director Takashi Yamazaki took the chance to confirm that he has been thinking a lot about a follow-up and is beginning to wonder if Godzilla shouldn't be alone in a potential sequel.

As fans know, Godzilla has quite the rogues gallery when it comes to potential sparring opponents for a Godzilla Minus One sequel. Of course, the decision on which giant monster to choose would be interesting as the king of the monsters was the big threat of his recent silver screen foray. Godzilla has fought "heroic" characters in the past, such as Jet Jaguar, so there is still the option of keeping the lizard king as a villain to mankind if he were to face another giant beast. When it comes to the biggest, and perhaps most recognizable kaiju, that Godzilla has fought in the past, the main candidates are the likes of Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

(Photo: Toho)

Godzilla Minus One Part Two Villain?

Takashi went into detail regarding a potential sequel and the idea of this new iteration of Godzilla fighting another kaiju, "I don't know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama ... that challenge is something that I'd like to explore."

Yamazaki continued with regards to Godzilla Minus One and balancing the human/giant monster action, "When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component. We need to make sure that the human drama and whatever's happening between [the] kaiju both have meaning, and both are able to affect one another in terms of plot development."

Which kaiju would you love to see appear in a sequel to Godzilla MInus One? Do you think that the king of the monsters' latest film will manage to take home an Oscar at this year's Academy Awards? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Empire Online