Godzilla Minus One Director Teases a Sequel: "Calm Before the Storm"

Godzilla Minus One has come a long way since its release. Last year, the epic monster movie went live in Japan, and it did not take long for the good word to spread. Director Takashi Yamazaki not only nailed Godzilla Minus One but managed to make one of the kaiju's best movies to date. Now, all eyes are on a possible sequel to Godzilla Minus One, and Yamazaki admits he's got ideas.

The confession comes from Empire Magazine as the outlet spoke with Yamazaki ahead of the Oscars. It was there Yamazaki was asked about what a sequel could do, and the director stressed the war for Shikishima isn't over.

"I know that Shikishima's war seems over, and we've reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it's the] calm before the storm," he shared. So if you thought Godzilla Minus One ended happily for the former soldier, well – think again.

If you have seen Godzilla Minus One, you will know the movie's human drama was incredibly compelling, and Shikishima provided much of its push. As a disgraced kamikaze pilot, Shikishima spent much of the movie wrestling with his self-worth and the horrors of war. Godzilla, of course, plays into the man's fear by bringing a new kind of war to Japan. By the end of Godzilla Minus One, Yamazaki shares his bold vision of trauma and what it takes to reconcile with one's past. But as it turns out, the movie's sequel may reveal more to Shikishima's story.

At this point, no sequel to Godzilla Minus One is in the works, but fans would love to lock in an order. For now, Yamazaki is staying busy thanks to Hollywood's award season. Godzilla Minus One has been nominated by the 96th Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects. So hopefully, the director will take home the trophy in a few weeks!

