Godzilla Minus One Director Is Down to Work With Hollywood's Top Talent

Godzilla Minus One is the film that can do it all. After going live in Japan last fall, the hit film has made its way across the globe with nothing but praise on hand. Director Takashi Yamazaki has been in headlines ever since as Godzilla Minus One has captured the hearts of fans and A-list actors alike. So of course, the director is more than happy to work with his famous fans if they are okay with a pay cut.

Recently, Rotten Tomatoes was able to speak with Yamazaki as a luncheon ahead of the 2024 Oscars. It was there the director was asked about his interest in working with Hollywood superstars, and if they are willing, then Yamazaki is in.

"If you know any A-List talent who loved Godzilla so much they'd do it for one-fifth their normal rate, let me know," the director shared. So if that describes you, maybe have your agent hit up Toho and Yamazaki's team ASAP.

Of course, the director was very serious about the pay cut situation. It is no secret that Hollywood operates on inflated budgets, and plenty of it goes towards bankrolling actors. Godzilla Minus One, on the other hand, operated on a budget of $10 – $15 million USD total. From VFX to contracts and beyond, Toho Company made Godzilla Minus One on a tiny budget in Hollywood terms. For actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, for instance, their paycheck per film can run upwards of $20 million alone. But for the sake of Godzilla, maybe some Hollywood talent would be down to take a rate cut.

For now, the future of Godzilla is at the back of Yamazaki's mind. The director is busy prepping for award season, after all. Godzilla Minus One earned a historic Academy Award nomination earlier this year for Best Visual Effects. Yamazaki and his crew are bracing for the event's spotlight. So hopefully, Yamazaki will be able to take home an Oscar before long!

What do you think about Yamazaki's latest comment? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!