Godzilla Minus One Debuts the Titan's Official New Design

If you have been craving more Godzilla, then the team at Toho Studios has what you want. Later this year, the studio that first made Godzilla is set to debut its next kaiju flick, and the blockbuster is taking over social media. The first trailer for Godzilla Minus One went live yesterday to rave reactions, and many begged Toho to show us more of its star's new look. So of course, the company delivered.

Not long ago, a set of promotional materials were shared by Toho Studios for Godzilla Minus One, and they all focus on the King of the Monsters. As you can see below, the key art shows Godzilla in full, and this first official look proves the titan is looking gnarlier than ever.

Covered in bony spikes, Godzilla looks perfectly prehistoric in this key art as we can get a good look at his hide. We can see the kaiju has massive feet to keep him balanced, and his face comes complete with a mouth filled with razor-sharp teeth. Of course, the biggest feature to note here is Godzilla's dorsal fins. The titan has a huge tail, and it is littered with spiky fins that could knock down buildings with ease. And when Godzilla Minus One premieres, we are sure we will see Godzilla cause such mayhem.

This new Godzilla project marks Toho's first titan flick to go live since Shin Godzilla drew global praise in 2016. Now, the studio is ready to compete with the MonsterVerse we've all seen in theaters from Legendary Entertainment. Godzilla Minus One will take fans back to the franchise's roots as this film is set in post-World War II Japan. So if you are eager to check out the film, Godzilla Minus One will hit theaters in North America on December 1st following a Japanese debut in November.

Of course, there is more Godzilla in the works than this Toho film. Legendary's MonsterVerse is thriving as director Adam Wingard is now working on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The franchise is also working on a live-action TV series focused on Monarch. The TV show is expected to air on Apple TV+ as an original, and over on Netflix, Kong: Skull Island recently made a comeback with an original anime spin off.

