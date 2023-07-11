Godzilla Minus One Release Date, Synopsis Announced

Godzilla is coming back with a brand new movie produced by original parent company TOHO, and Godzilla Minus One has set its release dates in multiple territories along with the revealing the first synopsis for what to expect from this new take on the famous kaiju. TOHO surprised fans when it celebrated Godzilla's birthday with the announcement that a new Toho produced Godzilla feature film was now in the works for a release in 2023. After months of waiting for an update, fans finally got the first look at the next major entry for the Reiwa era take on Godzilla.

Following a mysterious countdown hyping up the Reiwa debut for the Godzilla franchise, Toho officially announced that their next major film is titled Godzilla Minus One. This is the first produced solely by Toho in Japan since the release of Shin Godzilla back in 2016, and will be hitting theaters across Japan on November 1 this year. Thankfully it has already set a date for theaters in the United States as well as Godzilla Minus One will be hitting theaters in the U.S. on December 1st. Check out the teaser trailer for Godzilla Minus One below:

Godzilla Minus One Synopsis Revealed

Godzilla Minus One will be written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho. Slotting into the Reiwa storyline for the franchise, Godzilla Minus One is teased as such by Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

This is one of the many Godzilla projects now in the works which also includes a new TV series now in development for Apple TV+, a new entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and many other projects that have yet to be announced. You can currently check out many of Toho's classic movies and TV shows now streaming with Pluto TV's exclusive Godzilla channel.

How do you feel about this new take on Godzilla for Godzilla Minus One?