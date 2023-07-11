Godzilla Minus One Poster, Teaser Trailer Released

Oh, it's happening! Godzilla promised it would drop a big revelation on fans today, and the series has delivered. The team at Toho Company has announced the first details about Godzilla's next movie, and the Japanese film will bear the title Godzilla Minus One.

As you can see below, the poster for Godzilla Minus One is live, and it showcases a very angry kaiju. The King of the Monsters can be seen from behind in this shot, and his dorsal fins look lethal to say the least. Complete with the film's title, this movie poster gives us a glimpse of what Toho has been working on, and Godzilla fans are loving how raw the titan looks.

(Photo: Toho Company)

To make things even better, a short synopsis for Godzilla Minus One has been revealed. "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force," Kaji Ueda, the president of Toho International shared in a new statement.

As you can imagine, all eyes are on Godzilla thanks to this big update, and this reveal is putting focus on the kaiju's origins. While Godzilla has been reigning over theaters thanks to Legendary's MonsterVerse, Toho kickstarted Godzilla decades ago. This new live-action film marks the 37th overall Godzilla film, and it is the latest to come from Japan. The last Godzilla movie fronted by Toho was Shin Godzilla in 2016 under director Hideaki Anno. Now, Takahashi Yamazaki is overseeing the franchise as director, and their take on the King of the Monsters looks intense.

If you want to catch up on Godzilla, you can now stream a number of its Toho film courtesy of Pluto TV. You can also find Godzilla's MonsterVerse entries through Max. Currently, Legendary is working on its latest kaiju flick courtesy of director Adam Wingard. After overseeing Godzilla vs Kong, the director is now fronting Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Another MonsterVerse project is also in the works thanks to Apple TV+ as the service will debut a live-action TV series based on Monarch before long.

What do you think of this latest Godzilla reveal? Will you be checking out Godzilla Minus One? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!