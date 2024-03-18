Godzilla Minus One Has Won Over Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan

Godzilla Minus One and Oppenheimer really took over the awards season this past year, and Academy Award winning director Christopher Nolan has shared some major praise for the latest Godzilla film! It was a pretty wild year in that not only did Toho release their most successful Japanese Godzilla film in the franchise's 70 year history, but it was also a year where one of the biggest movies in the United States was about the scientist who helped to create the atomic bomb. At the same time, Godzilla Minus One seemed like a fitting response as it focused on a Japan impacted by cede bomb.

It was something Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki had noted as he revealed that while he felt like his film wasn't necessarily a response, it and Oppenheimer shared similar things. With Oppenheimer preparing for its release in Japan, Yamazaki and Nolan were able to sit down and speak with one another about the two films. It was here that Nolan shared his thoughts on Godzilla Minus One, and praised its themes, characters, history and more.

Christopher Nolan Reviews Godzilla Minus One

"I watched Godzilla Minus One and I thought it was a tremendous film," Nolan began. "I thought it was so exciting. I mean obviously it's beautifully made, and the mechanics of it are so involving. It's so exciting, but also I felt like it had a lot of the spirit of your earlier film, The Eternal Zero. It had a depth around the issues surrounding the main story, even though the main story is Godzilla, and is an entertaining and exciting one. There was also wonderful depths of the characters, and a wonderful sense of history that I really appreciated."

When Nolan was asked by Yamazaki about his feelings if Yamazaki were to make a direct response to Oppenheimer in the future, Nolan was also excited about the idea, "I can't think of a better director to make a response than director Yamazaki, so I think it's a perfect suggestion. I'm always interested to see what you will be doing in the future." So it's clear that Nolan has quite a lot of respect for Yamazaki's works.

