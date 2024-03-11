Godzilla Minus One Director Breaks Silence on Oscar Win

It may be hard to believe, but after 70 years of waiting, Godzilla has been given his due. The beloved beast earned his very first Academy Award last night thanks to Godzilla Minus One. The film's VFX team, including director Takashi Yamazaki, earned an Oscar for all their hard work. And in the wake of the victory, Yamazaki is now speaking out about the award's impact.

The confession comes from Yamazaki himself after Godzilla Minus One was gifted its award. While speaking with press after the film's win, the director said he believes Godzilla Minus One proves anything is possible in film.

"This award is proof that everyone has the chance," Yamazaki shared. Adding on later, the director said the reception of Godzilla Minus One has bolstered his team's reputation. He doesn't know what will come next for the group, but Yamazaki knows it will be good.

"I think Godzilla has opened up so many doors for us through this project so I don't know where those doors are going to lead but I don't want to turn down any opportunity that comes our way," he explained.

Of course, Godzilla fans are desperate for Yamazaki to return to the IP. The director is a longtime fan of the kaiju, and there is no denying the quality of Yamazaki's work. From directing to writing to overseeing VFX, Yamazaki's fingerprints are all over Godzilla Minus One. Fans would be lucky to have the filmmaker return for a sequel, but Toho Company hasn't given such a project a green light. But if the company does want to knock out a sequel, Yamazaki better be on board.

For now, we will have to wait and see how Godzilla's future in Japan fairs. In the meantime, all eyes are on Hollywood's version of Godzilla as the MonsterVerse is preparing to release Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The blockbuster is slated to release on March 29th in the United States, and it will follow up the epic story laid out in Godzilla vs Kong a few years back.

What do you think about this Godzilla Minus One highlight?