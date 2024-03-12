Oscars 2024: Godzilla's Win Earns Praise From Guillermo del Toro, John Carpenter

Godzilla Minus One took home a major victory at the Oscars over the weekend, and that win earned some praise from major creators Guillermo Del Toro and John Carpenter! Godzilla Minus One has been a historic success for Toho ever since the film released in Japan last Fall. Not only did it dominate the box office with its initial run overseas, Godzilla Minus One went on to break even more records as the film became the most successful Japanese Godzilla film released in the 70 year history of the kaiju franchise. Then that success continued through awards season with multiple nominations and wins already stacked.

Godzilla Minus One earned a historical nomination for Toho as it earned the Best Visual Effects nomination at the 96th Academy Awards, which was already a first for the kaiju franchise. But then it continued to make history during the ceremony itself as it official won the award over a stacked category filled with the likes of The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Napoleon. This win has so big that tons of fans of the kaiju are celebrating, including some big names in their own right.

Incredible! GODZILLA MINUS ONE wins an Academy Award for special effects. In my lifetime. Fantastic! — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) March 11, 2024

Oscar Winner Godzilla. I feel so moved. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 11, 2024

KAIJU KING + Tokusatsu = OSCAR — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 11, 2024

Godzilla Minus One Wins The Oscar

Guillermo Del Toro, director behind Blade II, Pinocchio, Pacific Rim and more, took to social media to celebrate the news with, "Oscar Winner Godzilla. I feel so moved" before following it up with the hilarious equation, "KAIJU KING + Tokusatsu = OSCAR." John Carpenter, director behind Halloween, The Fog, Escape From New York and more, shared the sentiment with the following message celebrating, "Incredible! GODZILLA MINUS ONE wins an Academy Award for special effects. In my lifetime. Fantastic!"

It was such a big win for director Takashi Yamazaki as well, who said the following about winning for Godzilla Minus One, "My career began 40 years ago, after the shock of seeing Star Wars and Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind. To someone so far from Hollywood, even the possibility of standing on this stage seemed out of reach. The moment we were nominated, we felt like Rocky Balboa — welcomed into the ring as equals by our biggest rivals, which was already a miracle. But here we stand. To all the VFX artists outside Hollywood, Hollywood was listening, and this award is proof that everyone has a chance. Finally, on behalf of the cast and crew of Godzilla Minus One, I want to tell our producer, Shuji Abe, who we've lost too soon… We did it! Thank you so much!!"

