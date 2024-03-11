Godzilla Minus One Fans Are Celebrating Its Historic Oscars Win

Godzilla Minus One has won a historical Academy Award for TOHO, and fans are celebrating this massive breakthrough victory! Godzilla Minus One has been the most successful Japanese Godzilla film ever released in the 70 years of the Godzilla franchise's history with TOHO. First launched as a celebration of that anniversary, Godzilla Minus One is not only the highest grossing live-action Japanese film in 2023, but had gone on to massive box office success around the world. Taking things even further was its recognition during the awards season as it was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards.

Godzilla Minus One was reported to be the favorite for the Oscars win, and thankfully this was confirmed to be the case as the film won the award in a very stacked category alongside nominees such as The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Napoleon. Godzilla Minus One's Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima were there to accept the award for the new film, and it's been such a massive move for fans.

