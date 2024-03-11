Godzilla Minus One Fans Are Celebrating Its Historic Oscars Win
Godzilla Minus One fans are roaring over the movie's big win at the Academy Awards!
Godzilla Minus One has won a historical Academy Award for TOHO, and fans are celebrating this massive breakthrough victory! Godzilla Minus One has been the most successful Japanese Godzilla film ever released in the 70 years of the Godzilla franchise's history with TOHO. First launched as a celebration of that anniversary, Godzilla Minus One is not only the highest grossing live-action Japanese film in 2023, but had gone on to massive box office success around the world. Taking things even further was its recognition during the awards season as it was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards.
Godzilla Minus One was reported to be the favorite for the Oscars win, and thankfully this was confirmed to be the case as the film won the award in a very stacked category alongside nominees such as The Creator, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and Napoleon. Godzilla Minus One's Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima were there to accept the award for the new film, and it's been such a massive move for fans.
History has been made! Thank you for all of your support! #Oscars #GodzillaMinusOne pic.twitter.com/x5D8r4UZRj— GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) March 11, 2024
Read on to see how Godzilla Minus One's team and fans are reacting to the film's historic victory! Let us know how you are feeling about it in the comments, and you can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!
Godzilla With His Oscar!
オスカーゲットーーーーーーーーうわーーーーーーーーーー！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！！#Oscar #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/72bxBaZ9jc— 野島達司 / TatsujiNojima (@tatsujinojima) March 11, 2024
Godzilla Was Ready!
Lord, if he doesn't win...#oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/l9bPN8oArW— ROB YULFO (@RobYulfo) March 10, 2024
A Shout Out From a Legend
Incredible! GODZILLA MINUS ONE wins an Academy Award for special effects. In my lifetime. Fantastic!— John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) March 11, 2024
Godzilla's Acceptance Speech!
Congratulations @nostoro and the entire Godzilla -1.0 team!— Nelson Escobar (@Nelzonis2) March 11, 2024
minus one model is now available for free:https://t.co/d0VRn2VJ6X#Godzilla #Oscars @TohoKingdom @Godzilla_Toho pic.twitter.com/wHvc97ZG5a
Hands Full
The GODZILLA MINUS ONE team on the stage juggling their Oscars & Godzillas #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5D0yix3kQQ— Conor Holt (@conor_holt) March 11, 2024
70 Years in the Making
The fact that Akira Ifukube's #Godzilla music was featured at the #Oscars when Gozilla Minus One was presented with the VFX award has made this truly feel like the 70-year victory we have been dreaming of! Congratulations! As Mizushima would say... YOU DID IT! pic.twitter.com/ypHv3fASjY— Official D Man1954 (@DMan1954Gojira) March 11, 2024
History Made
It is an odd day when Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger present a #Godzilla film with its first Oscar... An odd day... But a good one... And if you listen, they're playing Akira Ifukube music in the back as they come to accept the award #GodzillaMinusOne pic.twitter.com/suLrod2aoN— SalamanderGojira (@GojiraOmega) March 11, 2024
Congrats!
Congrats!#Godzilla #GodzillaMinusOne pic.twitter.com/I4lF3jUBaT— plasma (@plasma_lizard) March 11, 2024