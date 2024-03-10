Chibi Godzilla Returning to Television With New Anime

Chibi Godzilla is ready to takeover televisions all over again with a new season of its special anime series coming this year! Chibi Godzilla has been a fun bite sized version of TOHO's famous kaiju that started appearing in a slate of shorts in Japan a few years ago, and this led to a full new anime series of its own premiering across Japan last year (complete with English subtitles). This special series, Chibi Godzilla Raids Again, proved to be such a hit with TOHO that the franchise is continuing with a new season of episodes later this year as well.

TOHO has officially announced that Chibi Godzilla Raids Again will be returning for a sequel anime series. This is a special series that imagines each of TOHO's famous kaiju in chibi form, and will be premiering on April 3rd with TV Tokyo in Japan. It's yet to be revealed if these new episodes will be available to watch outside of Japan, or how long this new batch of episodes will run, but you can check out the teaser announcement for the anime below with visuals inspired by Godzilla Minus One.

What Is Chibi Godzilla?

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again is directed by Taketo Shinkai at studio Pie in the sky (much like the first season) with Chiharu Sakazaki designing the characters. The anime stars the likes of Jun Fukuyama as Chibi Godzilla, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Chibi Mecha Godzilla, Takuya Eguchi as Chibi Ghidorah, Rie Takahashi as Chibi Mothra, Hiro Shimono as Chibi Radon, Fumihiko Tachiki as Chibi Hedorah, Miyuki Sawashiro as Chibi Biollante, and Reina Ueda and Akari Kito as the Kobijin sisters. You can currently check out the first season with TOHO's official YouTube channel.

It's going to be a pretty big year for the Godzilla franchise as a whole as while Godzilla Minus One is preparing to make its debut on home video later this year, but Legendary's MonsterVerse take on the kaiju will be returning to screens with the next major entry, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, later this month. You can also find Monach: Legacy of Monsters now streaming with Apple TV+ and the previous MonsterVerse entries now streaming with Max.

