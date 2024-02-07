Godzilla Minus One Deserved More Than One Oscars Nomination

Godzilla Minus One is up for an Academy Award, but it should have been up for far more.

Godzilla Minus One has done what so many other kaiju movies have failed to do, receiving a nomination at the Academy Awards. While it is far from a given that the king of the monsters' latest critically acclaimed film is a shoo-in for the Oscar for "Best Visual Effects". When all is said and done, many kaiju fans might agree that while Godzilla Minus One should have been nominated for much more than one Academy Award.

The production budget for Godzilla Minus One remains a mystery, though reports have hinted at the idea that it could be anywhere from $10 to $15 million USD, or perhaps even lower than these figures. This makes it all the more impressive what director Takashi Yamazaki was able to pull off with the kaiju film. What also helped Godzilla MInus One become such a hit aside from the monster itself was its riveting story, focusing on a war-torn Japan attempting to pull itself together following the destruction. The story of Koichi touches upon some compelling aspects, as the former kamikaze pilot finds himself attempting to find new meaning, searching for redemption, and of course, attempting to survive a kaiju attack that is destroying what is left of the countryside.

(Photo: TOHO)

Godzilla Minus One Goes Gold

On top of being worthy of the Best Picture nod, Godzilla Minus One's cast would also work well as best actors, actresses, and supporters thanks to their riveting performances. Young actor Kamiki Ryunosuke does an amazing job of selling the heart arch of his plight, while Minami Hamabe's performance as Noriko hammers home the hope that can be found in even the darkest of times. Actors such as Hidetaka Yoshioka, Munetaka Aoki, and Yuki Yamada work well to give the movie its emotional backbone. Certainly, they're all deserving of Academy Award nominations.

Much like Best Picture, Godzilla Minus One could easily receive nominations for Academy Award categories including Cinematography, Costume Design, Best Original Score, Production Design, Directing, and more. Godzilla's latest movie is an absolute powerhouse of a film that isn't just the best movie in the kaiju's roster, but easily takes its place as one of the best films of 2023.

Do you think Godzilla Minus One will win an Oscar at this year's Academy Awards?