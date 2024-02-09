Godzilla Minus One Director Talks Why Minus Color Is Scarier Than The Original

Godzilla Minus One ended its theatrical run with a bang, offering kaiju fans the opportunity to catch the king of the monsters in black and white. Godzilla Minus One Minus Color didn't just sap the color from the original film, it also upgraded some of the visual effects when it came to the story that saw Godzilla wreaking havoc on post-World War 2 Japan. In a recent interview, director Takashi Yamazaki took the opportunity to share how he believed that the black-and-white rampage of the lizard king was scarier than the original film.

Godzilla Minus One was originally scheduled for a much shorter theatrical run in North America, but the success of the king of the monsters' recent silver screen rampage extended its run. At the global box office, the film was able to pull in over one hundred million dollars before taking a bow. On top of receiving critical and audience acclaim, Godzilla Minus One was also able to do something spectacular in receiving an Oscar nomination. Nominated for "Best Visual Effects", the director of the film has been on record when it comes to hard work in creating this new Godzilla, with a budget that was far less than many other movies featuring the kaiju king.

Godzilla Minus One Minus Color's Scarier Setting

In a new interview with the LA Times, director Takashi Yamazki broke down why he believes that Godzilla Minus One Minus Color was able to be scarier than the original film, "I want to say it's scarier because it feels like it's happening in real life. It's a different level of scariness than the color version. We didn't just tint it and turn on a black and white switch; almost each cut, we added a touch of special effects to meet the standards of what this would look like if it were shot in black and white."

Yamazaki also noted that his ultimate dream was to always make the leap to Hollywood, "I had always looked at Hollywood as the ultimate goal, from the day I saw 'Star Wars' when I was really young. Unfortunately, I was born in Japan, so I always felt the technology in the West was advancing at such a fast speed that I didn't know when I could catch up. To be in the company of so many talented people with the same background, it's not only an honor, it is a dream come true."

Via LA Times