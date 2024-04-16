Godzilla Minus One Locks Down Streaming Debut

It is official, guys. I have been half a year since Godzilla Minus One hit theaters, and the movie has kept fans on edge at home. After all, the Oscar-winning feature has yet to hit home video, but that will change soon enough. Godzilla Minus One has locked down its streaming debut, and it will go down on May 3rd.

According to Amazon Prime Video, fans in Japan will be able to stream Godzilla Minus One before long. The movie will be available in both color and black-and-white for those interested. At this time, Amazon Prime Video has not said anything about a U.S. streaming launch, but netizens imagine the deal is on its way.

After all, Godzilla Minus One has earned plenty of recognition in the past few months. Director Takashi Yamazaki assembled a stellar monster movie with Toho Company, and their work shows. Upon its release, Godzilla Minus One was heralded by fans and critics alike as the kaiju's best in decades. The movie was even forced to expand its limited run stateside given its popularity, and word-of-mouth propelled Godzilla Minus One to the next level.

And what level was that? It is the Academy Awards. Godzilla Minus One earned a historic nomination for Best Visual Effects after a tight race. On the big night, the Toho film won the award, so now we can say Godzilla has taken home an Oscar.

If you are not familiar with Godzilla Minus One, the movie will hit streaming before long, so you can catch up then. Directed and written by Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One marks a new era for the titan. Set in the wake of World War II, Godzilla Minus One follows a failed kamikaze pilot as he adjusts to the bleak world left behind by war. And when Godzilla rears his head off the coast of Japan, the man and his fellow citizens must take the nation's protection into their own hands.

Are you ready to check out Godzilla Minus One after it hits streaming? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!