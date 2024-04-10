Toho Exec Breaks Silence on Godzilla Minus One's Global Reign

Godzilla Minus One hit it big at both the 96th Academy Awards and the box office, as critics and kaiju fans alike praised the recent take on the king of the monsters. In North America, Legendary Pictures gave giant monster fans two successful projects as of late in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Now is most certainly one of the best time to be a kaiju fan and one Toho Executive took the chance to comment on the worldwide love for the lizard king.

Despite Godzilla Minus One's success, the future is a mystery for this new villainous take on the king of the monsters. Director Takashi Yamazaki has said in the past that he would love to return to this universe that is a reflection of the original story that introduced Godzilla. In recent quotes, Yamazaki hinted at the idea that should he make the leap back into the kaiju universe, he might be looking to add another kaiju from the Toho universe to fight against Godzilla. On the flip side, the MonsterVerse also has kept its plans for the future a mystery, as neither a second season for Monarch nor a sequel to Godzilla x Kong have been confirmed.

(Photo: TOHO)

Godzilla Minus One Reigns Supreme

At this year's Cinema Con, Toho executive Hiro Matsuoka commented on the widespread popularity of Japan's latest take on the lizard king, "'It was incredibly moving to see Godzilla become accepted across the world. A moment of validation., but this success could never have been achieved without exhibition partners." ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis was in attendance at this year's Cinema Con, as the event didn't just have this kaiju quote but also revealed new information on the anime world including release dates for Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump and Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi.

While Godzilla Minus One is receiving a home video release on May 1st in Japan, releasing a Blu-Ray set for the Academy Award-winning film, North America has yet to confirm when the movie will hit physical media. Considering the success of the kaiju film, a Western release seems like a safe bet.

Which Godzilla project do you love the most in the past year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.