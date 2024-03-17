Godzilla Minus One Director Releases New Kaiju Short, "Foodlosslla"

Academy Award winning Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki has been tapped for a new Kaiju short, and now fans can see the fun results with the debut of a special promo featuring "Foodlosslla"! Godzilla Minus One absolutely took over the world ever since it made its debut across theaters in Japan last Fall, and one of the biggest reasons why is ultimately what landed it a highly sought after win for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this month. Fans were impressed by how Yamazaki and the team got this new version of Godzilla to look, and now that eye has been used in a fun new project.

Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki teamed up with Ajinomoto (a line of cooking products in Japan) on a special new promo that takes the Kaiju director's expertise and brings it to life in a new way. Highlighting the amount of food waste in Japan (2.44 million tons according to the advertisement), it results in the creation of "Foodlosslla" a kaiju made out of all the wasted food that doesn't get eaten or cooked. But with the director's eye, it's a great looking monster for the promo. Check it out in action below:

Godzilla Minus One Streaming Release Date

Godzilla Minus One is preparing for the home media release of its Blu-ray and DVD in Japan, but has yet to announce its home media plans for international territories as of the time of this writing. This also unfortunately means a streaming release has yet to be announced either. The film's win for Best Visual Effects at the 9th Academy Awards was a massive one as it was the very first in TOHO's 70 year history of the Godzilla franchise. Director director Takashi Yamazaki said the following about the win during the ceremony:

"My career began 40 years ago, after the shock of seeing Star Wars and Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind. To someone so far from Hollywood, even the possibility of standing on this stage seemed out of reach. The moment we were nominated, we felt like Rocky Balboa — welcomed into the ring as equals by our biggest rivals, which was already a miracle. But here we stand. To all the VFX artists outside Hollywood, Hollywood was listening, and this award is proof that everyone has a chance. Finally, on behalf of the cast and crew of Godzilla Minus One, I want to tell our producer, Shuji Abe, who we've lost too soon… We did it! Thank you so much!!"

What do you think of Godzilla Minus One director's newest Kaiju short? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!