Godzilla Minus One Director Reveals the Film's Studio Ghibli Tie

These days, Godzilla is back at the top where he belongs. While the MonsterVerse has its focus on Apple TV+ with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Godzilla Minus One has taken to theaters. The Japanese-led kaiju flick has become a box office giant, and director Takashi Yamazaki is more than grateful for the success. And in a recent interview, the filmmaker confessed part of his vision for Godzilla Minus One leans on a theme found in Princess Mononoke.

Speaking with Inverse, the Japanese director shared a bit of the inspiration he used while making Godzilla Minus One. It was there Yamazaki brought up the Studio Ghibli film, and he specially called out the demons that show up at the start of Princess Mononoke.

"Are you familiar with Princess Mononoke and the way that film begins? This is actually something I realized after I finished Minus One started reflecting on the entire process. This is very specific to Japanese culture and has roots in both Shintoism and animism, but at the very beginning of Mononoke, the people have to calm the raging spirit down, and I wanted to create a Godzilla in a very similar vein," Yamazaki shared.

Continuing, the director explained how his view of Godzilla is experiential more than anything else. "I wanted Godzilla to feel like the physical embodiment of a kind of negative energy tied to people's fears, worries, and disillusionment. We, humans, we're not necessarily there to kill Godzilla. We're there to clam him. Minus One is about putting a name and face to something scary and inviting the audience to calm that negative presence through the shared experience of watching the film."

If you have seen Princess Mononoke, you will be able to track Yamasaki's comment. The Studio Ghibli film begins with an Emishi village being attacked by a demon that ends up being a corrupted god. The demon is slain by a prince at great cost, but the defeat does not ease the village. For the townsfolk, the sudden appearance of a demon is an omen and portends an evil on the horizon. In many ways, Yamazaki wanted this imbue this power into his Godzilla as it acts as a symbol of humanity's own obstacles. So if the Tatari Gami scared you in Princess Mononoke, we're sure Godzilla Minus One will send shivers up your spine!

