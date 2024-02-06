Godzilla Minus One Mondo Poster Revealed

Godzilla Minus One has recently brought its run in theaters throughout the world to an end, and Mondo is helping to celebrate with the launch of a special new poster! Godzilla Minus One was one of the most successful Godzilla film releases in TOHO's history of the franchise, and had enjoyed massive critical and commercial success since it started hitting theaters in Japan last year. Now as the film prepares for its release across homes later this year, Mondo has a cool new way to show off your love of the film in an intense new fashion with a slick new poster.

Mondo has announced that a new Godzilla Minus One poster will be going up for pre-order beginning on February 8th. This new poster features an illustration from artist Tony Stella, and will be running interested fans $80 USD (and you can find out more of the pre-order here). But like many of Mondo's products in the past, this will feature a limited quantity and will likely be selling out quickly. You can check out the newest Godzilla Minus One poster releasing from Mondo below.

(Photo: Mondo)

What's Next for Godzilla Minus One?

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho ahead of Godzilla's milestone 70th anniversary, Godzilla Minus One is no longer available in theaters. Unfortunately for fans, a home media or streaming release date has yet to be announced for the film as of the time of this writing. A potential sequel for the film has also yet to be announced, but the director behind it all is interested in moving forward with the franchise if given the chance.

Speaking to HJ Web previously about the potential of a Godzilla Minus One sequel, director Takashi Yamazaki revealed he had yet to be talked with about moving forward with a sequel. But at the same time, he revealed that he's very interested in potentially directing a follow up should one be produced. A sequel is also something fans would like to see considering just how much success at the box office the first film has enjoyed.

