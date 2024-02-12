Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Will Feature Different Versions of Godzilla, Says Director

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be making its premiere later this Spring, and the director behind it all is teasing different versions of Godzilla making an appearance throughout it! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will kick off a new phase of the MonsterVerse as the fourth film in the quadrilogy, and will be picking up after Godzilla and Kong came to a territorial understanding at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong. As the two Titans are forced to work together to take on a new threat, both of them will need to get stronger for the fight to come.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard recently spoke to Empire about Godzilla and Kong working together in the new film, and teased that the two of them going through their own ways of training to prepare for their next major threat. For Godzilla, this results in the new pink "Godzilla Evolved" form seen in the promotional materials but it seems like there will be "lots of different versions of Godzilla" seen in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as teased by Wingard.

Godzilla x Kong: New Versions of Godzilla?

"This is his version of a training routine," Wingard teased about Godzilla's new pink transformation in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. "I'm really big into Shaw Brothers martial arts. Those films are always about, 'Here's a big threat, and you have to do all these things to pump yourself up so that you can take on that threat.'" But it seems like that won't be all we see from the famous Titan in the upcoming film either as Wingard further teases, "You're gonna see lots of different versions of Godzilla in this movie."

It's unfortunately unclear as to whether or not Wingard is teasing literal new versions of Godzilla (perhaps utilizing more colors, Dragon Ball Z's Super Saiyan style), or maybe just different attitudes, but thankfully it won't be too long before we get to see for ourselves. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters beginning on March 29th, and is rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action." Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script.

