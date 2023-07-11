Godzilla Minus One Is Coming and Looks Like One of the Monster's Best Films Yet

Make way for Godzilla, everyone! If you did not know, the team at Toho Company has been working hard on a new monster movie for us fans. Not long ago, we got our first look at Godzilla Minus One in all its glory, and the teaser trailer has the entire kaiju fandom geeking out.

And honestly? We're right there with them. This first look at Godzilla Minus One did not miss, and it shows us a very different side of the Shin Godzilla Universe.

As you can see below, a slew of fans are hitting up social media with their take on Godzilla Minus One. Toho released a poster and trailer for the upcoming flick as it is slated to debut in Japan this November. When December comes around, the movie will turn to stateside theaters, and that is good considering the hype behind this flick.

After all, Godzilla Minus One promises to revisit the Shin Universe created by director Hideaki Anno in 2016. The last Japan-made Godzilla film was a hit with both critics and fans thanks to its dark edge. This year, Godzilla Minus One will stay in that lane while taking fans back in time. Rather than the modern era, Godzilla Minus One will be set after World War II and explore a period where Japan would be hard-pressed to defend itself.

Clearly, the buzz behind Godzilla Minus One is high, and it is only going to grow from here. Toho seems confident in this film given its quick international release, so netizens will want to keep a close eye on the titan. It won't be long before the King of the Monsters hits theaters, and this new teaser already has us begging for more!

