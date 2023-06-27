24-Hour Godzilla Channel Coming to Pluto TV With Exclusive Films

Godzilla is coming to Pluto TV with a huge new channel dedicated to showing off tons of Godzilla movies and shows 24 hours a day with some exclusive films to boot! TOHO's famous Kaiju has been stomping through many eras since the giant monster was first introduced back in the 1950s, and has since amassed a massive library of TV shows and movies that fans still enjoy to this day. Now Pluto TV has made checking out your favorite Godzilla projects easier than ever before with a new streaming channel with the platform highlighting all of the biggest and best Godzilla outings over the years!

Pluto TV has announced a new Godzilla channel filled with not only classics such as the original 1954 Godzilla debut film, Godzilla vs. Megalon, and more but even left-field additions such as the animated Godzilla: The Series from the late '90s and early '00s. But the biggest surprise is that this new Godzilla channel will also offer up seven Godzilla films that are exclusive to Pluto TV as fans won't be able to find them streaming anywhere else. Read on to see the massive list of movies and TV shows coming to Pluto TV's new Godzilla channel launching on July 1st.

Godzilla Movies and Shows Coming to Pluto TV

All Monsters Attack (Godzilla's Revenge)

Godzilla 1999

Godzilla 2000

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (1956)

Mothra

Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster

Mothra vs. Godzilla

Invasion of the Astro-Monster

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (Godzilla vs. The Sea Monster)

Son of Godzilla

Destroy All Monsters

Godzilla vs. Hedorah

Godzilla vs. Gigan

Godzilla vs. Megalon

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla

Terror of Mechagodzilla

The Return of Godzilla / Godzilla 1985 (Pluto TV Exclusive)

Godzilla vs. Biollante (Pluto TV Exclusive)

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (Pluto TV Exclusive)

Godzilla vs. Mothra (Pluto TV Exclusive)

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla 2 (Pluto TV Exclusive)

Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (Pluto TV Exclusive)

Godzilla vs. Destroyah (Pluto TV Exclusive)

Rebirth of Mothra

Rebirth of Mothra 2

Rebirth of Mothra 3

Godzilla: The Series

Godzilla vs. Megaguirus

Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monster All-Out Attack

Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

Godzilla: Final Wars

Pluto TV teases the new 24-Hour Godzilla channel as such, "The King of the Monsters has made landfall on Pluto TV! Emerging in 1954, Godzilla has become a global icon and symbol that has transcended time and pop culture. After debuting as a terror that descended upon Tokyo, Godzilla has fought numerous foes and gained new allies over several distinct eras. While each film stands alone in its own moment in time, the evolution of Godzilla followed advancements and film and technology along with cultural trends, yet always staying rooted in the origins from 1954. Today, fans can celebrate one of the world's most renowned entertainment characters with Godzilla channel collection and experience their favorite movie moments from the never-ending clash between kaiju and humankind."

