Godzilla x Evangelion Event Reveals the Series Are Connected

When it comes to big beasts, no industry does it better than anime. Over the decades, all sorts of strange monsters have made their debut on screen. Of course, few series have done kaiju better than Neon Genesis Evangelion to date, and now it seems a new crossover has tied the franchise to the King of the Monsters.

Yes, that is right. It seems Evangelion and Godzilla may have more in common than we thought. The two series may seem worlds away, but a special crossover event says the pair are closely related.

apparently the english subs suggest that evangelion takes place in the same universe as shin godzilla, but just years after



i keep telling people that shin godzilla is just a live action evangelion movie but now it's just confirmed by a fucking pachinko game?? https://t.co/pjDnMLJpkz — gus 🎃 (@EmmArrGus) October 17, 2022

Two Beasts, One World

The whole thing came to light this week when Godzilla challenged Evangelion to battle. After all, the combo is about to step out in a crossover pachinko game in Japan, and ads for the crossover are starting to drop. One of its latest teasers goes so far as to suggest the world of Evangelion is the same one that welcomed Godzilla ages ago. So if you had that crossover on your bingo card, congratulations!

"Once, Godzilla destroyed the Earth," the teaser admits. "Some time has passed since then."

Of course, a lot of time would have passed between Godzilla's arrival and the calamity presented in Evangelion. Its angels are a far cry from the kaiju Godzilla call friends, after all. That's not to mention the anime's high-tech Eva suits as they would have made Godzilla flinch in his heyday. But as it turns out, well – Godzilla's early arrival helped Earth for other kaiju. His appearance more than likely pushed the Eva units to completion, but even with all this prep, Evangelion's angels are a whole other breed of monstrous.

