Spy x Family Meets Evangelion in This Terrifying Mash-Up

Spy x Family is working towards its return, and that means all eyes are on the Forger clan. Anya is obviously one of the biggest characters in anime right now, but her mama and papa are high on the fandom's list as well. And now, one fan just made Yor go viral with a bit of help from Evangelion of all things.

The post comes courtesy of Sakuraholic_JP as you can see below. It was there the Neon Genesis Evangelion fan decided it was time to crossover the classic anime with Spy x Family. So when it came down to making the mash-up happen, well – they decided it would be best to borrow from Yor's strength.

The hilarious crossover clip imagines a world wherein Yor is as strong as the 6th Angel from Evangelion. As you can see, the viral reel shows Yor training Anya for dodgeball, but things get wild when her throw does the kind of calamitous damage as seen in Evangelion. So if Anya was not impressed with her mom before, this clip should do the trick.

You might not have expected Spy x Family to work so well with Evangelion, but anime fans can do just about anything they set their minds to. If you want to check out other Evangelion crossovers, you can find some more from Sakuraholic_JP here. And if Spy x Family is your jam, then Crunchyroll is your place.

After all, the first half of season one is currently streaming for fans over on the site. The show will return with its new cour this October. And if the manga is more your speed, you can check it out on the Shonen Jump app as each new chapter goes live!

What do you make of this wild Evangelion crossover? Does Yor need to try their hand at piloting an Eva Unit?