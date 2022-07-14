Attack on Titan Meets Evangelion in This Rumbling Crossover

Attack on Titan's final episodes are set to arrive from Studio MAPPA next year, bringing the war between the Eldians and the Marleyians to an end once and for all. Evangelion recently brought its latest series of films to an end with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, turning the surreal series on its ear. Now, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to smash the anime franchises from creators Hajime Isayama and Hideaki Anno together, fusing Shinji Ikari and Eren Jaeger into a monstrous new character that is unlike anything from either series.

The stories of Titan and Evangelion both have come to an end, with Eren and Shinji ending up in rather unique scenarios when their respective wars wrapped up. While there has never been an official crossover between these two series, both the Titans and the pilots of NERV have had their fair share of wild meetings. The behemoths of Attack on Titan fought against both the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy in a Marvel crossover, while Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots fought Godzilla and a number of other popular kaiju as a part of Universal Studios Japan in a unique attraction.

Instagram Artist Seven Signs Art took the opportunity to have Shinji Ikari and Eren Jaeger perform the fusion dance, not just merging their human forms together, but also their titanic alter-egos in both Eva Unit 01 and the Attack Titan, making for quite the creation in the world of anime:

Hideaki Anno, the creator of Evangelion, has been working on what might eventually see the pilots of NERV crossing over with some wild Japanese icons, as the "Shin Universe" released a poster that featured Eva Unit 01, Shin Godzilla, Shin Kamen Rider, and Shin Ultraman. While a crossover movie hasn't been confirmed at this point, the marketing materials and the fact that these films are being billed as a universe certainly hint at the idea that all these monsters and heroes might collide in the future.

What do you think of this fusion between these two dark and cerebral anime franchises? Who do you think would claim victory between the Attack Titan and Eva Unit 01? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime titans.