Neon Genesis Evangelion Composer and Genshin Impact Are Teaming Up

When it comes to anime, there are few things more important to creators than nailing a soundtrack. From shonen classics to slice-of-life romps, even the most mundane anime is put through its paces when it comes to scoring. Of course, some shows have gone on to spawn iconic tracks, and Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of those exemplary titles. And now, it seems the anime's composer is ready to team up with Genshin Impact.

The update just went live in Japan as Shiro Sagisu told fans he's ready to enter the world of Genshin Impact. The composer will be directing a live concert for the game on October 2nd in Japan, and fans overseas will be able to watch online. So if you want to see Sagisu bring his impeccable work to Genshin Impact, you can put this event on your calendar now.

"The original Genshin Impact soundtracks fit perfectly into the actual in-game scenes and ambiance, and also provide much to imagine beyond the game," Sagisu shared in a statement regarding the event. "Together with the HOYO-MiX team and global artists, we've tried different touches to the music, weaving elements of pop music, rock, and jazz into it. Hopefully, we can create a refreshing and fun experience for the players."

Of course, Sagisu wasn't involved in creating the music behind Genshin Impact even though he'll direct this concert. The original scores were done by Yu-Peng Chen and HOYO-MIX in China. This concert will bring the game's best tracks to life with help from the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, and Elmear Noone will conduct the concert.

As for Sagisu, fans are eager to see tackle Genshin Impact as he rarely works with video game IPs. In his 40+ years at work, the composer has become known for their contributions to shows like Bleach, Berserk, and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Most recently, the musician worked on the Rebuild of Evangelion film series as well as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

