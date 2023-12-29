New Godzilla Promo Introduces McDonald's Official Mech

Godzilla Minus One has become a titan at the box office, and while he didn't fight any other giant beasts in his latest foray on the silver screen, McDonald's is aiming to give the king of the monsters a fight. Recently, McDonald's in Japan has unleashed a number of hilarious promos that crosses the fast-food establishment with the world of kaiju. To help in fighting back the lizard king, McDonald's has unveiled its first official mech suit that incorporates the aesthetic of the restaurant into the giant robot.

While these promo crossovers are beyond hilarious in uniting the giant monsters with McDonald's, Godzilla Minus One was anything but. The latest movie has been a success at theaters by giving viewers a decidedly darker take on the lizard king than many other versions of the past. No longer fighting on behalf of humanity this time around. the latest Godzilla movie takes place shortly following the events of World War 2 and sees 'Zilla doing everything in its power to destroy humanity. While a sequel has yet to be confirmed, director Takashi Yamazaki has confirmed that he would love to return at some point in the future to continue the journey of this new take on the kaiju king.

Godzilla x McDonald's Mech

In a new hilarious commercial, McDonald's revealed its first official mech that is aiming to fight against the killer kaiju. Along with the promo, the fast-food establishment also unveiled the concept art that helped in bringing this new robot to the forefront. There has yet to be a television series and/or feature-length film focusing on this new mech, it might fit right into the Gundam universe.

Outside of Godzilla Minus One, the king of the monsters has also been featured in the Apple TV+ series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. In 2024, the lizard king will also return in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, teaming up with Skull Island's rule to take on a brand new threat. It might be some time before we see a sequel to Godzilla Minus One, but there's plenty in the future for the king of the monsters in store.

