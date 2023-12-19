Godzilla Takes on McDonald's in Wild New Commercial

Over the decades, there is nothing Godzilla has not done. From video games to film and television, the kaiju has conquered just about every industry at this point. That's not to even mention how marketable Godzilla is as the movie monster has collaborated with some of the world's top brands. And now, it seems Godzilla is celebrating his recent return by teaming with McDonald's of all things.

Oh yes, that is right. Goodwill and McDonald's have joined powers in a new promo. The epic collab looks back at the earliest days of Godzilla, and the marketing move feels more relevant than ever thanks to Godzilla Minus One.

As you can see above, the new promo is meant to hype a new kids' meal collection at the fast food chain. After all, McDonald's is releasing an exclusive set of Brick Bear toys themed to Disney icons. We're going to go ahead and petition Godzilla's own collection thanks to this promo. So if you want to know more about the Japanese toys, you can check out the Brick Bears above.

Of course, this new promo works whenever given how timeless Godzilla is, but it is incredibly timely right now. After all, the movie monster is having one hell of a renaissance. From Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to Godzilla Minus One, the kaiju is showing off his best sides these days. In fact, the latter project has broken box office records with its overseas earnings. To date, Godzilla Minus One has grossed more than $65 million USD against a budget smaller than $15 million. With praise coming in from all across the globe, Godzilla is a bonafide superstar right now, so kudos to McDonald's on anticipating this overdue comeback.

If you have not seen Godzilla's most recent releases, no worries! You can binge most of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV+ right now. As for Godzilla Minus One, the film has expanded its theatrical run stateside thanks to its success, so you can find a local screening near you!

What do you think about this new Godzilla collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram.