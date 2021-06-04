Hideo Kojima Shares His Love For Netflix's Godzilla Singular Point

✖

The King of the Monsters might have spent the earlier part of this year battling against Kong in a live-action winner take all, but Godzilla is far from done in 2021 as the lizard king will be making another big appearance in the upcoming Netflix animated series, Godzilla: Singular Point. Though the series is set to land on June 24th, the legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima had the opportunity to catch a few episodes of the upcoming animated show and couldn't help but to share his love for the series on his official Twitter account for fans to see.

For those who might not be familiar with the creator's work, Hideo Kojima was responsible for the legendary Metal Gear Solid series, introducing the technological world of Solid Snake and the enemies before him that he fought, using a combination of close-quarters combat and sneaking to defeat them. When Kojima left the company of Konami, he partnered with Sony's Playstation to create the world of Death Stranding, a game starring Walking Dead's Norman Reedus that focused on a unique gameplay style wherein new roads had to be built in order to save America from a supernatural threat.

Hideo Kojima took to his Official Twitter Account to share his admiration for Godzilla: Singular Point, having seen the majority of episodes of the upcoming Netflix series, and in doing so, dying to see how these new adventures for the most popular kaiju in the world will come to an end:

and I couldn't stop, so I watched all 11 episodes last night! What the heck, it's fun! I'm hooked! I can't wait to see the rest! Only two episodes left! — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 4, 2021

Godzilla isn't the only giant monster that is set to hit Netflix this year, with Legendary Pictures already stating that an animated series is in the works that will follow his eternal enemy in King Kong with Skull Island. While there have been no images from the upcoming series that will follow the giant ape, Powerhouse Studios is set to be bringing this new take on Kong to life, having previously worked on Netflix series such as Castlevania, Seis Manos, and Blood of Gods to name a few.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the Singular Point? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.