Godzilla Singular Point Debuts Opening and Ending Themes: Watch

Godzilla Singular Point has debuted the opening and ending themes for its new anime series with Netflix! Godzilla Singular Point has finally made its debut with Netflix in Japan, and while the series is going to be held off for an international release later this year, fans in Japan have begun to see how this new anime series is imagining TOHO's classic line of kajiu in new ways. But while the anime won't be getting an official international release for some time, fans can at least get a feeling for this new series with its opening and ending theme sequences.

TOHO Animation has officially released the opening and ending theme sequences for Godzilla Singular Point on YouTube, so fans can already get a feel for this new series themselves! The opening theme is titled "in case..." as performed by BiSH, and you can check it out in the video above. The ending theme is titled "Aoi," and is performed by Polkadot Stingray. You can check it out in the video below:

Godzilla Singular Point is currently airing on broadcast television and streaming with Netflix in Japan, but there has yet to be a release window or date set yet for its international release. Featuring kaiju designs from Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori and human character designs from Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato, the series is a joint production from studio Bones and studio Orange.

Directed by Atsushi Takahashi, the cast of the series includes the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake.

Netflix officially describes Godzilla Singular Point as such, "Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

