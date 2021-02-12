Netflix's Godzilla Singular Point Reveals Full Look at Monster's New Design

✖

Though teased throughout the two brief trailers for the Netflix anime series, TOHO and the streamer have revealed the first official look at Godzilla's new redesign for the upcoming Godzilla Singular Point series! Eiji Yamamori (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away) is credited with the monster design for the series (which will see a variety of different Toho kaiju getting a facelift) and Yuji Kaneko (Project X Zone, Last Exile) credited with the concept art! At first glance this version of Godzilla appears to share similarities with a few different iterations of the king of the monsters, notably a face similar to Shin-Godzilla; chest and arms like the Millennium series Godzilla; and thighs like the Legendary version. Check out the full image below!

As seen in the original teaser trailer, it seems like the famous Jet Jaguar (as seen in Godzilla vs. Megalon) from TOHO's original Godzilla franchise will be playing a major role in the new series. If it's anything like the original incarnation, it will be some kind of weapon or tool that will allow humans to battle the kaiju, or perhaps befriend him. Other Toho monsters that have been spotted in the trailers for the series seemingly includes Anguirus, Rodan, Gabara, and potentially Titanosaurus (which, if true, will mark his first time to appear in a Toho project in over four decades).

Bear witness to a god. Check out the final design for Godzilla Singular Point’s king of the monsters, designed by Eiji Yamamori and colored by Yuji Kaneko. pic.twitter.com/tGw2zg1IWL — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 12, 2021

(Photo: TOHO/NETFLIX)

The initial cast of Godzilla Singular Point includes the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige,

Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake.

Godzilla Singular Point will be directed by Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi), Kan Sawada (composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal) will serve as composer for the new series, and Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe will be making his anime debut as the script writer for the series.

The thirteen episode series is scheduled to premiere in Japan first before it airs on Netflix globally. No premiere date has been set just yet but if it does arrive in 2021 it will mark one of the biggest years for the King of the Monsters in quite a while since the highly anticipated Godzilla vs Kong will debut this March.