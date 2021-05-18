Godzilla Singular Point Confirms U.S. Netflix Release Date

✖

Godzilla Singular Point has confirmed when it will be releasing on Netflix in the United States and other territories outside of Japan! TOHO's Godzilla franchise has been stepping out in some big ways lately as the famous kaiju not only faced off against Kong in Legendary's MonsterVerse, but got a whole different kind of makeover for an original anime series with Netflix. Premiering this April in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, fans outside of Japan have been waiting patiently for their chance to check out Godzilla Singular Point for themselves.

With a previously announced June release window, Netflix has thankfully confirmed Godzilla Singular Point will be streaming with Netflix globally on June 24th. This update does not come with a reveal of whether or not the series will be receiving an English dub release when it hits. But at least the announcement comes with an intense new look at Godzilla Singular Point, check it out below:

An unimaginable force may spell doom for the world. Godzilla Singular Point is available globally June 24th. pic.twitter.com/iUsE0YA0Be — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 18, 2021

There might have yet to be an English language dub confirmed for the series just yet, but the Japanese cast of Godzilla Singular Point includes the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake.

Directed by Atsushi Takahashi as a joint production from studio Bones and studio Orange, Godzilla Singular Point features new kaiju designs from Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori and human character designs from Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato. Netflix officially describes the series as such, "Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

What do you think? Will you be tuning into Godzilla Singular Point when it launches with Netflix outside of Japan next month? What are you hoping to see in this new anime take on TOHO's famous kaiju?