Netflix Reveals New Look at Godzilla Singular Point Characters

Netflix has revealed new character designs for Godzilla Singular Point. Announced earlier this Fall, Netflix revealed they would be launching a new Godzilla anime project that exists in an entirely different universe than the one previously established through their anime film trilogy released a couple of years ago. This new Godzilla anime is dubbed Godzilla Singular Point, and it is a joint production from Studio Bones and Orange (which have produced hits such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Beastars and more between them). This new series will feature a blend of 2D and 3DCG animation.

One of the major highlights of this new series is that it will feature character designs from Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato. Netflix recently shared a new look at the characters showing up in the new Godzilla Singular Point series, and fans can see how Kato's style is already influencing this new series. Check them out for yourself below:

While Kato will be handling the human character designs, the kaiju seen in the series will instead be designed by Eiji Yamamori, who has been an animator working on many Studio Ghibli films including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and The Wind Rises. Featuring director Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi), composer Kan Sawada (composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal), and Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe making his TV debut as editor and writer, the new series is scheduled to a release in Japan next Spring.

Netflix has yet to confirm its English language release window, however, but it most likely won't be much longer than that since its an original series rather than a licensed one released weekly and launched in a batch at a later date.