Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Inches Closer to a Pandemic Record

Godzilla vs Kong has been out for over a month now, and the film's importance cannot be understated. In the era of COVID-19, the movie industry has been hit hard, and things are starting to rebound ever so slightly. And now, it seems like Godzilla vs Kong is closing in on an important box office record amidst the pandemic.

The truth came around when the latest domestic box office report went live. Godzilla vs Kong may not be topping the box office right now, but its returns are holding firm. After over a month in theaters, Godzilla vs Kong has earned nearly $93 million USD domestically which brings it closer to the $100 million record at hand.

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

After all, the domestic box office has yet to hit the $100 million milestone since the pandemic began. Not even hits like Tenant or Wonder Woman 1984 came close to reaching that gross following their debut. Now, it seems Godzilla vs Kong is closing in on the target gross, and its global earnings are looking even better.

After all, Godzilla vs Kong has grossed nearly $423 million USD at the worldwide box office. This total comes five weeks since its release, so you can see why Hollywood is keeping close tabs on Godzilla vs Kong. From its top-tier reviews to its sizable gross, the MonsterVerse movie has been the first sigh of life in theaters since early 2020. And if vaccination efforts keep growing, Godzilla vs Kong will be the first jumpstart of many to come.

Currently, Godzilla vs Kong is screening in select theaters though showings have decreased in recent weeks. The movie originally went live on HBO Max as part of a hybrid distribution deal, but it has since been removed. Godzilla vs Kong will hit Digital HD in late May before making its way to store shelves in June. You can find the official synopsis for Godzilla vs Kong below:

"Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the planet."

Do you think Godzilla vs Kong will be the first to reach this pandemic milestone? Have you checked it out the MonsterVerse sequel yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Box Office Mojo