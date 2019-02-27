‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Wraps Filming

Godzilla has kept a tight grip on his spot as the top movie monster in Hollywood, but his reign will be tested soon. Next year, the kaiju will go head to head with King Kong, and it appears their blockbuster has packed up production.

Over on Instagram, actress Eiza Gonzalez let fans know Godzilla vs Kong wrapped filming at the end of February. However, she did so with some controversial socks, and Godzilla isn’t too pleased with the cozy clothing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“New socks, Godzilla doesn’t approve. That is a wrap! Can’t wait for you all to see this movie❤️ What an adventure! I’m so happy to be part of. Thanks [Adam Wingard, Legendary, and WB Pictures]. Goodbye Australia you were wonderful.”

So far, few details are known about the specifics of this MonsterVerse sequel, but fans know it will see Godzilla go up against King Kong. This will mark the Japanese beast’s third appearance under Warner Bros. as his first appearance came in 2014. Later this year, Godzilla will rise once more in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, paving the way for what’s to come for the fan-favorite monster.

With filming wrapped on the project, fans are eager to see what director Adam Wingard has to offer with the installment. Recently, the director of Kong: Skull Island opened up about the filmmaker’s plans, and Jordan Vogt-Roberts admits he’s behind Wingard’s vision for Kong and Godzilla all the way.

“Yeah. He’s got plenty of freedom to sort of play around with how he wants and to play around with … I always joke that my Kong was kind of like a character in a Shane Black movie in the sense that he just gets beat the fuck up by the end of the movie,” Roberts told Collider. “He’s just battered and scarred, and so he’s got that kind of reluctant protagonist vibe to him. I think Adam’s willing to take that anime thing and do what he needs to do as he squares off with Godzilla.”

Want to know more about Godzilla vs Kong? You can check out its synopsis below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah,” the synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads. “When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to premiere on March 13, 2020. Godzilla: King of the Monsters premieres May 31, 2019.

Will you be checking the sequel out in theaters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!