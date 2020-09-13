Godzilla vs Kong Reveals Some Interesting Halloween Costumes

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong might not be releasing until next year, but the Halloween costumes for the fourth film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy sure are...interesting. Originally scheduled to release this year, before a series of delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other factors had finally moved its release date to next May, Godzilla vs. Kong likely had a number of merchandising deals and opportunities in place for that planned release. That includes a couple of Halloween costumes that we primed to be one of the biggest costumes of the spooky season...quite literally.

As spotted by @kiryuzilla98 and @godzillawolverinefan on Instagram, the Halloween costumes for Godzilla vs. Kong have started to hit stores and include not only some newer variations of older looks, but some new ones for Kong specifically. The biggest addition is a new inflatable King Kong costume to coincide with the already popular Godzilla inflatable costume.

While it won't be until May that we will finally see these huge Titans clash, at least these famous Kaiju will make an impact on the year somehow as part of the Halloween holiday. Check out the costumes for yourselves below as gathered by Kaiju News Outlet on Twitter:

A new @RubiesCostumeCo Godzilla vs. Kong inflatable Kong costume has been discovered. The costume was found at Walmart for a price of $44.97.

Source: kiryuzilla98 pic.twitter.com/LCr8WCvmtW — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) September 10, 2020

Two more new Godzilla vs. Kong costumes by @RubiesCostumeCo have been found.

Source: godzillawolverinefan pic.twitter.com/wCntp8ptlD — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) September 11, 2020

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release on May 21, 2021 and will be PG-13 when it finally hits theaters. The film is officially described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

What do you think of these Halloween costumes for Godzilla vs. Kong? Were you bummed to see that it was delayed until sometime next year? How do you think Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy will come to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!