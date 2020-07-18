First Look at Godzilla vs Kong Fight Surfaces Online

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong might be scheduled to release next May, but the first look at the major fight between the two Titans has surfaced online. The final film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy had been through a rough time as it was initially scheduled to release this past March in theaters before being reshuffled to a November release, and now finally it has been officially rescheduled for a May 21, 2021 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But even when it was slated for a Fall 2020 release, there had been very little released in terms of official looks into the new film.

Unfortunately, it's the same case with this first look at the actual fight between Godzilla and King Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong. According to @KaijuNewsOutlet on Twitter, the first image of the two Titans squaring off comes from the back of an upcoming line of toys and figures from Playmates to coincide with the upcoming launch of the film.

The merchandise line has presumably been finalized as the film was initially scheduled for a Fall 2020 release, but it's still good to take this image with a grain of salt since it most likely is promotional art for the film rather than an actual image from the film. But until more official artwork or imagery is released, fans are left to pour over images like this. Beware of spoilers, but you can find the image below!

Breaking: The first official look at Godzilla and Kong facing off has been revealed. The image was found on the back of the new Godzilla vs. Kong Playmates Toys figure packaging. pic.twitter.com/jSUEEEdodl — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) July 18, 2020

Godzilla vs. Kong will be rated PG-13 when it launches in theaters next May, and the film is described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

What do you think at this first look into the huge fight coming Godzilla vs. Kong? How do you feel about its massive delay until 2021? Do you think we'll get an official look into the final film in the Monsterverse quadrilogy this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.