Godzilla vs. Kong Director Speaks Out on the Film's Delay

Like most other movies currently on the release slate for Warner Brothers, Godzilla vs. Kong got its release date shifted over the course of Friday evening. Instead of hitting theaters this November, the Adam Wingard-helmed feature will now debut next May, on the date previously held by the studio's Matrix 4, which will now be kept under wraps until April 2022. In light of the delay, which is technically the fourth such delay the production has suffered, Wingard took to this Instagram profile to encourage fans of the MonsterVerse to keep their heads up.

"To all Godzilla and Kong fans," Wingard writes. "I know you're pumped to see how the battle of the century will turn out, but with all that is going on, we're going to have to wait just a little bit longer to see who will emerge victorious. Find the BIGGEST screen possible to see Kong and Godzilla face off May 2021!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Wingard (@adamwingard) on Jun 12, 2020 at 5:09pm PDT

The movie is the fourth in Legendary's MonsterVerse behind Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Wingard hasn't been all shy chatting about the project on his Instagram account. Early Friday, Wingard shared an image of a clapperboard used on the film, one which appears to feature a "bearded" Kong beating the daylights out of Godzilla for the ultimate King of the Monsters title. You can see that key art on the board below.

A new image of a Godzilla vs. Kong clapperboard has been shared by director Adam Wingard on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/dHSimKm6uq — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) June 11, 2020

Legendary's synopsis for the movie reads, "Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans’ very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

The feature is set to star Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Danai Guria, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Jessica Henwick, Shun Oguri, Julian Dennison, Demián Bichir, and Zhang Ziyi. Godzilla vs. Kong is now due out on May 21, 2020.

