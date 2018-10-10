‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Casts Brian Tyree Henry

Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong has just found its latest star.

According to new reporting from Variety, Brian Tyree Henry has been cast in the film, in an unknown, but “significant” role. Henry will be joining a cast that includes Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and Deadpool 2‘s Julian Dennison. Black Panther and The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira is rumored to play some sort of role as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Henry is known for his Emmy-nominated performance on Atlanta, as well as This is Us and Hotel Artemis. He is set to voice Jefferson Davis in the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and also star in the upcoming Child’s Play reboot.

The film, which is directed by Adam Wingard, is a bit of a mystery at this point, aside from the fact that it will see the two iconic villains go head to head. But with the film expected to begin filming sometime this month, there’s no telling what other information we could uncover.

According to recent reporting, fans will get their first look at Godzilla vs. Kong during next year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, with a post-credits scene expected to set up the epic match.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters takes place five years after the events of the first Godzilla, and since then the Titan defender hasn’t been seen by anyone. As director Michael Dougherty previously revealed, the world is on edge a bit.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty said. “There’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

Are you excited to see Henry join Godzilla vs. Kong? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Godzilla vs. Kong will arrive in theaters on May 22, 2020.