Godzilla vs. Kong: NBA Star Kevin Durant Argues Godzilla Must Win

NBA star Kevin Durant is taking Godzilla in the matchup between the King of Monsters and King Kong. Warner Bros. dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong today and social media has been buzzing since that moment. It’s wild to think that Warner might have found the film that will boost it’s streaming fortunes with Kaiju monsters rather than super-heroics. For the Brooklyn Nets forward, he thinks this should be an open and shut case. Durant got onto Twitter and started laying out his thinking, and responding to fans caping for Kong. It’s pretty amazing to see an NBA All-Star openly engage with people on social media like this. But, Twitter and Instagram have opened up new lanes for this type of interaction. The former Finals MVP thinks that Godzilla has both the power and size advantage, so that should give the reptile an overwhelming advantage.

I can’t see Godzilla losing this matchup.... https://t.co/ylDfNdyMqk — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2021

Warner Media released this synopsis of the upcoming film.

“Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

