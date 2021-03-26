Godzilla vs. Kong: NBA Star Kevin Durant Argues Godzilla Must Win
NBA star Kevin Durant is taking Godzilla in the matchup between the King of Monsters and King Kong. Warner Bros. dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong today and social media has been buzzing since that moment. It’s wild to think that Warner might have found the film that will boost it’s streaming fortunes with Kaiju monsters rather than super-heroics. For the Brooklyn Nets forward, he thinks this should be an open and shut case. Durant got onto Twitter and started laying out his thinking, and responding to fans caping for Kong. It’s pretty amazing to see an NBA All-Star openly engage with people on social media like this. But, Twitter and Instagram have opened up new lanes for this type of interaction. The former Finals MVP thinks that Godzilla has both the power and size advantage, so that should give the reptile an overwhelming advantage.
I can’t see Godzilla losing this matchup.... https://t.co/ylDfNdyMqk— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2021
Warner Media released this synopsis of the upcoming film.
“Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”
Did you catch all of these references? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best reactions down below:
Load Management
He definitely needs to be load managed. He’s been at it for a century https://t.co/auk4iawolX— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2021
Atomic Breath
As soon as the god opens his mouth it should be a wrap...pause https://t.co/K6EAralO4e— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2021
Landslide victory
From the trailer, Godzilla was wreaking havoc In the water and on land. This looks like a landslide https://t.co/GVFijkk67b— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2021
Come on now
I also heard that Godzilla is originally 984 ft tall and they had to make him 300 feet tall to make this an even matchup. https://t.co/rwJMfE2QAC— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2021
Big Bet
I’m def gonna tap back in with you when King Kong wash him in the movie 😭 https://t.co/4Ijy6mrdsJ— Travonne Edwards (Blk Tray) (@Travonne) January 24, 2021
Don't sleep on Kong
Opposable thumbs are the key for kong— SΞBΛ (@sebcde) January 24, 2021
This is so true
My favorite thing about Twitter is that I get to see someone like Kevin Durant argue why Godzilla is better than King Kong https://t.co/iO194LuWA6— jegan mohnson (@not_that_mj) January 24, 2021
All the facts
KD is my MVP. Man is tweeting Godzilla facts on the TL https://t.co/X3iu9Tul6T— Johandis Ghandi (@Johandis_Ghandi) January 24, 2021