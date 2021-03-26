Godzilla vs. Kong Teases Surprising Godzilla Mystery

Godzilla vs. Kong is teasing a quite surprising Godzilla mystery! The first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong has finally arrived after much anticipation, and the first look at the film gave fans an idea of what to expect in the fourth film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy. Although Godzilla has been seen as the de-facto hero of the prior two films the Kaiju was involved with, throwing King Kong into the mix certainly is shifting things in quite the surprising direction as now it seems like Kong will be the needed to save the day from a rampaging Godzilla.

Throughout the debut trailer, various dialogue and scenes point to Godzilla being the main problem for Earth in Godzilla vs. Kong. Rather than being the force of nature needing to bring balance to the threats against Earth, Godzilla is willingly tearing its way through cities and people in the upcoming film. This antagonistic side of the kaiju is now the biggest mystery for the film going forward.

The Godzilla seen in both the 2014 debut film and Godzilla: King of the Monsters was the one that was relied on when the other Titans were rampaging and threatening humanity. Although Godzilla was not necessarily fighting for humanity's side, it wasn't actively destroying the Earth either nor was it just rampaging for the heck of it.

This is noted by the characters in the trailer as well, and is likely why Kong is brought over to the fight in the first place as a way to save humanity as a natural counter force much like the role Godzilla used to serve. Something has shaken up the balance of the world prior to the titular fight between the Titans, and figuring that out is going to be one of the biggest mysteries needing solved.

Godzilla vs. Kong releases in theaters and HBO Max on March 26th, and the film is officially described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

But what do you think of this first look at Godzilla vs. Kong? Why do you think Godzilla's been upset in the new film? Curious to see how that changes its battle tactics in the coming fight against Kong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!