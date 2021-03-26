Godzilla vs. Kong Debuts First Trailer

Godzilla vs. Kong has finally debuted its first trailer! The final film in Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy has been in the works for quite some time, and has essentially been sitting on the shelf for several months as its release date had been changed around five times overall. But this most recent shift was for the better as it was confirmed that Godzilla vs. Kong would be releasing on March 26th rather than its originally scheduled date of May 21st, in both theaters and HBO Max on the same day. Naturally, this had fans hoping for some actual footage coming soon.

Thankfully, the wait has not been long as Godzilla vs. Kong has finally debuted its first trailer, and you can check it out in the video above. This is one fans had been waiting to see for quite some time, and the wait only got harder thanks to the overall sparse look at the film through a few still images and early toy releases not offset by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Releasing in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the headlining feature films part of Warner Bros.' major plan to release their various projects on their streaming service over the course of the year. There was a worry considering how little we have seen of the actual film, and perhaps this first trailer is a good start in easing those worries fans have had while they wait to see how this battle of Titans comes to and end.

Godzilla vs. Kong is rated PG-13 and is described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

