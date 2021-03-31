Godzilla vs Kong Prepares for War in New International Poster

✖

Godzilla vs Kong is almost a month out from release, so things are amping up where marketing is concerned. In the past two weeks, a whole slew of trailers and posters have gone live to hype the big movie. Now, it seems like South Korea is getting excited about the MonsterVerse sequel, and its international poster is a thing for beauty.

Over on Twitter, Godzilla fans were left in awe when a poster surfaced in Korea the other day. The country put out a new poster for the kanji's next flick, and it pits Godzilla against Kong in the best way. You can check out the poster for yourself below, and if you save it to your phone, we most certainly won't judge.

As you can see, the epic poster shows a faraway shot of Godzilla and Kong. The two are facing off with one another across a crowded skyline. A pair of choppers are shown flying around the pair while fog blows in over the city. The sky is also mixed blue and red to showcase the pair's opposing forces, so fans can take a bet on who'd win this fight.

Of course, it will not be too long before they find out the victor for real. Godzilla vs Kong is slated to debut on March 31 in the United States. It will debut simultaneously in theaters as well as on HBO Max. So if you want to know more about the film, you can find its full synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think about this new poster? Does it make you hyped for Godzilla vs Kong?