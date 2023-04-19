Godzilla vs Kong Sequel Title Paves the Way for Kong's Son

The sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong has been confirmed for quite some time, with the original director Adam Wingard hopping back in the saddle for "The New Empire". With the sequel set to star newcomers to the MonsterVerse Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House, along with returning actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, 2024 will be a big year for kaiju. With the reveal of the sequel's title, The New Empire might be setting the stage for the "Son of Kong" to take center stage.

In 2021, the title "Son of Kong" had been making the rounds when it came to the sequel's official banner though nothing was ever confirmed. As we can see in the new footage revealed for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a mysterious large ape sits above the skulls of both Kong and Godzilla respectively. While this hasn't been confirmed to be Kong's off-spring, it might just hint at the idea that Kong's son might be such a big threat to the world that the two former kaiju enemies will team up once again, as they had in the first crossover film in the face of Mechagodzilla. King Kong certainly might have a new threat to his crown as the ruler of Skull Island.

Return To Hollow Earth?

In the new footage released of the upcoming Legendary sequel, we see the ape-like kaiju sitting in a locale that some might think looks familiar. While not confirmed, it would appear that the giant beast is sitting in the Hollow Earth, the environment that Godzilla Vs. Kong was able to explore for a brief period of time during the film's runtime. Hinting at the idea that the kaiju all hailed from this world beneath the Earth's surface, perhaps the new threat is a remnant of this brutal environment.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hints at the idea that the two main kaiju won't be fighting this time around, coming to the conclusion that they will need to team up to survive what is coming, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the thrilling fifth film in the Monsterverse series and sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone." The crossover sequel is set to arrive next year on March 15th, 2024.