Godzilla vs Kong Sequel Title Announced

It is happening! Godzilla vs Kong made its way into theaters a few years ago, and the blockbuster helped reignite theaters during the doldrums of COVID-19. It did not take long for the MonsterVerse to order a sequel, and now, we have learned some big information about the project. The franchise has released the title for the sequel, so you can brace yourself for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

As fans know, director Adam Wingard is returning to oversee the project following their work on Godzilla vs Kong. A slew of returning cast members will star in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire including Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle. New stars such as Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House are also set to appear in this feature.

"In 2021, the interconnected entertainment universe known as the Monsterverse delivered Godzilla vs. Kong, a true cultural event and the ultimate pop culture throw down as two cinematic Titans faced off in a spectacular big-screen battle that smashed the global box office," Warner Bros Pictures wrote about this new MonsterVerse flick in a statement earlier today. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the thrilling fifth film in the Monsterverse series and sees the legendary Titans Godzilla and Kong team up to face a world-ending threat so terrifying that neither could survive alone."

At this time, little is known about the details of Godzilla x Kong, but fans have shared their wishes on social media. When the sequel was announced, many netizens shared the titans they'd like to see appear next in the MonsterVerse. Of course, Mothra's return was highly requested while newcomers such as Biolante ranked high on fans' lists. Others questioned whether Godzilla or Kong might expand their families in the sequel by bringing children in the mix as Hollywood has done in the past with these behemoths. And given this title reveal, we can see Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rolling out these kinds of characters.

Currently, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to hit theaters on March 15, 2024. You can read up on the movie's official synopsis below:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you make of this latest MonsterVerse update? Do you hope to see anything in particular come to light in Godzilla x Kong? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.