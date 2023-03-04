Godzilla Vs. Kong Parody to Receive Hilarious Sequel

Legendary Pictures isn't the only venue that is giving the king of the monsters a bright future, with the giant lizard set to appear in the sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong along with an upcoming television series arriving on Apple TV+, with Japan also set to release a new live-action film this fall. If you don't want to wait for 'Zilla to bring kaiju battles to the screen. Asylum Films is set to release a hilarious knock-off of the monsters in the upcoming Ape Vs. Mecha-Ape.

The Asylum first opened its doors in 1997, acting as a studio that would routinely create independent movies that had quite a few similarities with major Hollywood productions. For example, when Transformers was hitting the silver screen, the Asylum released a movie with the working title of Transmorphers. When Alien Vs. Predator was a big release, Asylum released AVH: Alien Vs. Hunter. Often referred to as "mockbusters", The Asylum would also release movies such as Hansel Vs. Gretel, Jurassic School, and Battle Star Wars to name a few. The independent studio might be best known for its successful original film franchise, Sharknado.

A Godzilla Vs. Kong By Any Other Name

Asylum released a new poster for Ape Vs. Mecha-Ape, which will star Tom Arnold and will arrive on the small screen on March 24th via video on demand:

The official description for Ape Vs. Mecha-Ape, which will see this giant primate fighting against a mechanical doppelganger created by the military, is set to arrive later this month and has released an official description of the feature-length film that will offer fans some monster vs monster action:

"Recognizing the destructive power of its captive giant Ape, the military makes its own battle-ready A.I., Mecha Ape but its first practical test goes horribly wrong, leaving the military no choice but to release the imprisoned giant ape to stop the colossal robot before it destroys downtown Chicago."

Recently, Asylum announced that a "Cocaine Bear" like film was on the horizon, as the indie studio announced that Meth Gator was on its way.

Recently, Asylum announced that a "Cocaine Bear" like film was on the horizon, as the indie studio announced that Meth Gator was on its way.