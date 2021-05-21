Godzilla vs Kong Reveals New Release Date for Theaters and HBO Max

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has set a new release date for theaters and HBO Max! Godzilla vs. Kong was one of the many films in Warner Bros.' line up that had been announced for a dual release in theaters and HBO Max. Following that announcement, it was reported that Legendary Pictures had taken issue with this as they reportedly were not told ahead of time. Earlier this month, a new report had appeared mentioning that Warner Bros. and Legendary were approaching a deal about this dual release. It seems the matter has been settled if the new release date is anything to go by.

Originally scheduled for a release on May 21st, a new report from Deadline indicates that Godzilla vs. Kong will instead be releasing in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, March 26, 2021. This marks the fifth release date change for the film overall, but hopefully this date will finally be the one this film releases.

Godzilla vs. Kong's release on HBO Max was one of the more contentious announced as Legendary Pictures reportedly sought $250 million for the film as they had covered a majority of the production costs. Warner Bros. and Legendary reportedly neared a deal over this matter recently, and now this release date shift will have the new film premiere a few months earlier than scheduled!

Funny enough, a March release was intended for the film at one point but was further delayed to November 2020 and then its final May 2021 date due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But with this deal seemingly reached by the two companies, Godzilla vs. Kong is stomping toward its March 26th release later this year. As for its release on HBO Max, like Wonder Woman 1984 before it, it will be streaming on the service the same day it hits theaters and will be available for 30 days following its initial debut.

Godzilla vs. Kong is rated PG-13 and is described as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

